Portfolio management firms and AIFs are going digital, but at their own pace

As AIFs are pooled investments, with clients’ investments being held at the fund level, they prefer to use digital services of a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) such as CAMS, as the RTA also handles the process of issuing AIF units to clients and fund-accounting functions in some cases. “AIFs require significant and well-scoped RTA functions. That is why the acceptance [of digital] among AIFs has been on the higher side," said Kumar.

