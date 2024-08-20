Money
Should PMS investors switch to focused funds after new tax changes?
Summary
- If your PMS returns start to lag on a post-tax basis after the changes announced in the budget, you can look for alternatives in mutual funds
Portfolio management services (PMS) are navigating new challenges after the Union Budget for 2024-25 increased tax on long-term capital gains (LTCG) and short-term capital gains (STCG).
