Should PMS investors switch to focused funds after new tax changes?

According to industry experts, investors should look for focused funds that have a reasonable exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks as well. "Only select focused funds take sizeable exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks. On the other hand, PMS flexicap strategies take significant exposure to mid- and small-caps, which is also the reason they have been able to show outperformance at different points in time," pointed out Kirtan Shah, founder of Credence Wealth Advisors.