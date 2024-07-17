Money
This distributor puts 99% of his clients' assets in PMS. Here's why.
Anil Poste 5 min read 17 Jul 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Summary
- Ramanan Venkateswaran's company Pygmalion Renaissance manages ₹2,000 crore in assets, but just ₹4 crore of this is in mutual funds.
A wealth manager in Bengaluru chooses to invest the vast majority of his clients’ money through portfolio management services (PMS). Of the ₹2,000 crore he manages, just ₹4 crore is in mutual funds and the rest in PMS. Mint caught up with Ramanan Venkateswaran of Pygmalion Renaissance to find out why.
