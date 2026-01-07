What approach should I take to reach a ₹1.25 crore investment goal?

With 68 lakh already invested and disciplined SIPs, the goal is achievable—but portfolio rebalancing, risk control and asset allocation will be key to avoiding costly mistakes.

Vivek Banka
Updated7 Jan 2026, 12:16 PM IST
If you are a post-covid investor, it is important to recognise that direct equities typically warrant a lower allocation in a portfolio.
If you are a post-covid investor, it is important to recognise that direct equities typically warrant a lower allocation in a portfolio.(Pixabay)

I am 32 years old and currently have an investment portfolio worth approximately 68 lakh, with around 50 lakh allocated to equities and the balance invested in mutual funds. I invest 40,000 per month through SIPs, with a 10% annual step-up. I have no financial liabilities and am considering investing an additional 15 lakh, either in similar instruments or through diversified options. My goal is to build a portfolio of 1.25 crore over the next three years. What approach should I take to achieve this objective?

- Name withheld on request

You are absolutely on track to achieve this goal. Assuming a prudent return of around 12% on your investments, your current portfolio, ongoing SIPs and incremental investments together can take you close to 1.2 crore over the next three years.

However, reaching this target will depend not just on returns, but on maintaining discipline and avoiding investment missteps along the way.

At present, your portfolio consists of 50 lakh in direct equities and 18 lakh in mutual funds. You also plan to deploy another 15 lakh. This combination alone, if managed well, should help you reach close to 1.16 crore over the stated period.

That said, your exposure to direct equities appears relatively high.

Also Read | For a truly diversified portfolio, don’t ignore investing styles

Rebalancing risk

If you are a post-covid investor, it is important to recognise that direct equities typically warrant a lower allocation in a portfolio. Equity mutual funds offer greater predictability and stability through diversification and professional management.

I would therefore recommend two steps:

  • Deploy the incremental 15 lakh into a mix of diversified equity mutual funds, and
  • Consider gradually realigning a portion of the existing 50 lakh in direct equities into equity funds to improve portfolio stability.

It is worth noting that in 2025, nearly 50% of listed Indian stocks are trading more than 30% below their peaks.

Your 40,000 monthly SIP with an annual step-up is an excellent habit and should be continued. It ensures disciplined investing and smooths out market volatility over time.

Also Read | Reviewing investment portfolios, assessing performance and rebalancing

Safety checks

To ensure you do not need to dip into this portfolio during emergencies, keep the following in mind:

  • Maintain a liquid emergency corpus equivalent to at least six months of lifestyle expenses.
  • Ensure adequate health and life insurance coverage.
  • Avoid exotic or long lock-in investment products that limit flexibility.

Also Read | Portfolio management lessons from the Mahabharata

Final takeaway

With these measures in place, achieving a 1.2 crore corpus is a realistic objective. If market conditions are favourable, you could even exceed this target.

Finally, if this corpus is meant for a specific goal with a defined withdrawal timeline, ensure that you gradually reduce equity exposure—both direct stocks and mutual funds—as you approach the end of the investment horizon. This will help protect the corpus from market volatility, especially in the final phase.

Vivek Banka is a certified financial planner and founder of GoalTeller.

EquitiesMutual FundsSIPs
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceWhat approach should I take to reach a ₹1.25 crore investment goal?
More