Portfolio rebalancing is a crucial investment strategy that helps investors maintain their desired asset allocation over time. It involves adjusting the holdings in your portfolio by buying or selling assets to return to the original target allocations. This process plays a key role in managing risk, improving returns, and ensuring that a portfolio remains aligned with an investor’s goals.

Imagine an investor who has decided to allocate 60% of their portfolio to equities and 40% to bonds. Over time, due to market movements, the value of equities may increase more rapidly than bonds, shifting the portfolio to a 70/30 split. To return to the original 60/40 balance, the investor would sell a portion of the equities and reinvest those funds in bonds. This is the essence of portfolio rebalancing.