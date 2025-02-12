A ₹50-lakh windfall presents a valuable opportunity to reassess your financial strategy, particularly in the context of retirement planning and funding your children’s education over the next 8-15 years. Since are you are 40 years old and plan to retire around 55, you have 15-year investment horizon and are well-positioned to optimise risk-adjusted returns by thoughtfully diversifying your portfolio.
Given that 60% of your current portfolio is allocated to equity mutual funds, incorporating real estate can provide diversification benefits, especially with a 15-year time horizon. Real estate investments tend to offer capital appreciation over the long term, along with the potential for rental income. However, you must weigh the pros and cons carefully. Real estate is illiquid, requires a substantial upfront investment, has high transaction costs, and typically needs ongoing maintenance. This could tie up a significant portion of your funds in a less flexible, illiquid asset.
Considering your dual objectives of retiring in 15 years and funding your children’s education in 8–10 years, maintaining a balanced asset allocation is crucial. A strategic approach would be to reinvest the ₹50 lakh windfall in a 60:40 split, in line with your existing portfolio structure. Here’s a potential allocation:
As your portfolio evolves, reviewing and rebalancing it regularly is key to staying aligned with your financial goals. I would advise you to reassess your portfolio once or twice a year and adjust your asset allocation based on market conditions, life changes, and your risk tolerance.
Nehal Mota is co-founder and CEO of Finnovate.
