Money
A Portugal Golden Visa can give you wide access to Europe. Should you apply?
Jash Kriplani 5 min read 04 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Individuals need to invest at least €500,000 in a fund that deploys 60% of its corpus in Portuguese companies to be eligible for the Portugal Golden Visa programme.
The Portugal Golden Visa programme is popular among people looking to secure a residency in a European country—by investing a minimum €500,000 ( ₹4.65 crore) in specific funds that back local businesses.
