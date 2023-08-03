Why the Portugal golden visa investment programme is still relevant?3 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Residency by investment programmes, such as the Portugal golden visa, have been increasingly popular across the world, particularly in the last decade.
In mid-February, Portugal prime minister António Costa announced a slew of measures to tackle housing problems. The Mais Habitação (more housing) plan focuses on five main objectives: increasing housing opportunities, simplifying licensing procedures, building an affordable leasing market, preventing real estate speculation, and supporting families with favourable rental terms and housing loans. Costa also stated his intent to discontinue the golden visa programme for foreign investors and suspend the acceptance of new applications. Despite this, the foreign investment programme is not only still in force, but is also likely to continue with some changes.