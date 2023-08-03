Why the Portugal golden visa investment programme is still relevant?

Residency by investment programmes, such as the Portugal golden visa, have been increasingly popular across the world, particularly in the last decade. While each country creates its own set of rules regarding the type of investments that are eligible for the programme and the requirements applicants must meet to qualify, all programmes have in common the intention to boost the country’s economy. The US programme, for example, has been around since 1990, and not only $800,000 must be invested “at risk" but the permanent green card is issued only after the investor proves the creation of 10 full-time employment positions related to his/her application. The necessary number of days spent in the country, each year, to maintain permanent residency also varies by country. In fact, this is one of the most sought-after benefits for some who apply for the Portugal golden visa, needing to stay as little as seven days per year in the country to keep the golden visa status.

