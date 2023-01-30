Possession of a plot given but sale deed not executed. Income tax rule explained

Possession of a plot given but sale deed not executed. Income tax rule explained3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:57 PM IST
Since you have handed over possession of the plot to the buyer under the agreement to sale, for the purpose of income tax laws, the transfer has taken place. So you have would be liable to pay tax in the FY 2022-23 in spite of the fact that the sale deed has been yet been executed and registered
I had purchased a plot of land in 1996. I have agreed to sell the same and have received the entire sale consideration in January 2023 under an agreement of sale. The buyer was handed over possession of the plot in January 2023 itself and has commenced construction of a bungalow on the plot. Please note that no sale deed has yet been executed. Can this be treated as sale in FY 2022-23, under Income Tax Act for the purpose of capital gains calculation or Will it be liable to capital gains tax again when the sale deed is executed and registered in FY 2023-24? For capital gains tax saving reinvestment what is the period available and when will it commence?
