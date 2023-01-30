Possession of a plot given but sale deed not executed. Income tax rule explained

As per the present Income-tax provisions, any profits or gains arising from transfer of a capital asset during a financial year is chargeable to income tax in that financial year subject to a few exceptions. Handing over of possession of any immovable property to the transferee in part performance of any contract is also treated as transfer as per section 2(47) of the Income Tax Act. Since you have handed over possession of the plot to the buyer under the agreement to sale, for the purpose of income tax laws, the transfer has taken place. So you have would be liable to pay tax in the FY 2022-23 in spite of the fact that the sale deed has been yet been executed and registered. Once this has been taxed in one year, it will not be taxed again in the year in which the sale deed is executed and registered.