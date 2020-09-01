Possible tech bubble brings to mind lessons of dotcom bust

The India market has seen a similar polarization over the past three years with the top five stocks accounting for a huge 43% of the benchmark Nifty index and the top stock accounting for 14% of it. The information technology sector constitutes 16% of the Nifty 50, but if we consider Reliance Industries Ltd, with its huge investment in Reliance Jio as a tech company, that weight shoots up to 30%. On 21 August, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das set market participants in India aflutter when he said that there was a disconnect between the stock market and the real economy. According to Das, surplus liquidity was driving up the market and it would correct but he didn’t say when.