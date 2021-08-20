Department of Post has been receiving various representations from the depositors that due to old age or illness they are unable to attend post offices for withdrawal or loan or closure or premature closure of their accounts. To ease the difficulties faced by the senior citizens or people suffering with illness, the postal department has has decided that “in case of extreme exigencies (senior citizens or illness of account holder or suffering from physical infirmity or is with differently-abled conditions) the withdrawal or loan or account closure or premature closure may be allowed through authorized person".