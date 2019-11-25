India Post or Department of Post, popularly known as Post Office, offers several saving schemes, such as savings account, Recurring Deposit Account (RD), Public Provident Fund (PPF), Kisan Vikas Patra, Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, fixed deposit account and senior citizen savings scheme (SCSS) with different interest rates. Along with its savings account, Post Office offers ATM cards with certain withdrawal limit and transaction charges. India Post pays interest at the rate of 4% per annum on deposit in its savings account as per its website indiapost.gov.in

Things to know about the Post Office ATM card facility

1) Post Office permits cash withdrawal of ₹25,000 per day through its ATM card, according to India Post website.

2) A maximum cash that one can withdraw in a single transaction through Post Office ATM is ₹10,000.

3) India Post or Department of Post offers free transactions to its customers at all Post Office ATMs.

4) Post Office also offers free transaction to its customers at all Punjab National Bank ATMs

5)Post Office allows three free transaction in a month when its debit card is used at other bank's ATMs in metro cities.

6) India Post allows 5 free transactions in a month when its debit card is used at other bank's ATMs in cities other than metros.

7) In metros as well as non-metro cities, the prescribed limits are inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions.

8) India Post customers have to pay certain charges for financial and non-financial transactions at other bank ATMs after they exceed the prescribed limit.

9) At other banks' ATMs, any financial transaction beyond the prescribed number of free transactions will be chargeable at ₹20 plus applicable GST (Goods and Services Tax), according to India Post.

10) At other banks' ATMs, any non-financial transaction beyond the prescribed number of free transactions will be chargeable at ₹8 plus applicable GST, according to India Post.



