Post Office ATM withdrawal limit: ₹25,000 a day, free transactions and charges

Post Office savings account ATM limit is 25,000 a day. Know the per-transaction cap, free transactions, charges and the 500 minimum balance rule.

Shivam Shukla
Published9 Nov 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
The Post Office Savings Account offers a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 daily ATM withdrawal limit, subject to a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 minimum balance. Here's a look at free transactions, ATM charges, interest rates and key account rules. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
The Post Office Savings Account offers a ₹25,000 daily ATM withdrawal limit, subject to a ₹500 minimum balance. Here's a look at free transactions, ATM charges, interest rates and key account rules. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

A Post Office Savings Account (POSA) gives holders convenient access to their savings through ATM, internet and mobile banking. But customers who use a POSA ATM card should keep track of withdrawal limits, the minimum balance requirement and transaction charges.

Understanding these rules makes it easier to plan expenses and avoid declined transactions and extra charges.

ATM withdrawal limit and minimum balance

As of 9 November 2026, the Department of Posts allows eligible POSA holders to withdraw up to 25,000 a day from ATMs, subject to a maximum of 10,000 per transaction. Account holders must also make sure withdrawals do not reduce the balance below the 500 minimum. Transactions that exceed the available balance, the per-transaction limit or the daily cap may be declined.

Post Office ATM withdrawal limits and charges

The Department of Posts offers 5 free financial and non-financial transactions at its own ATMs. At other banks’ ATMs, the free limit is 3 transactions a month in six metro cities and 5 in non-metro locations. These limits cover both financial and non-financial transactions and may change with government policy.

Also Read | ₹10,000 monthly in Post Office RD vs PPF: Returns compared

Since November 1, 2025, transactions beyond the free limit at other banks’ ATMs cost 23 plus GST for financial transactions and 11 plus GST for non-financial ones. At Department of Posts ATMs, the charges are 10 plus GST and 5 plus GST, respectively.

View full Image
Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For complete details, refer to the official sources and government notifications.

Interest and maintenance charge

Interest is calculated on the lowest balance held between the 10th and the last day of each month and is credited annually. If the balance is below 500 at the end of a financial year, a 50 account maintenance charge may be levied.

Also Read | Post Office MIS: Can you invest ₹15 lakh? 5 rules and ₹9,250 monthly income

A POSA combines accessible savings with convenient ATM facilities. To avoid declined transactions and extra charges, check the applicable rules, monitor your daily withdrawals and free transaction count, and keep your balance above the minimum.

Disclaimer: The above information is based on the Department of Posts' published rules and available guidelines as of 9 November 2026. ATM charges and operating conditions may change. Account holders should verify the latest applicable charges and withdrawal rules with India Post before making transactions.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

Personal FinanceSmall Savings Schemes
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinancePost Office ATM withdrawal limit: ₹25,000 a day, free transactions and charges
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.