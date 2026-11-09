Post Office ATM withdrawal limit: ₹25,000 a day, free transactions and charges

A Post Office Savings Account (POSA) gives holders convenient access to their savings through ATM, internet and mobile banking. But customers who use a POSA ATM card should keep track of withdrawal limits, the minimum balance requirement and transaction charges.
Understanding these rules makes it easier to plan expenses and avoid declined transactions and extra charges.
As of 9 November 2026, the Department of Posts allows eligible POSA holders to withdraw up to ₹25,000 a day from ATMs, subject to a maximum of ₹10,000 per transaction. Account holders must also make sure withdrawals do not reduce the balance below the ₹500 minimum. Transactions that exceed the available balance, the per-transaction limit or the daily cap may be declined.
The Department of Posts offers 5 free financial and non-financial transactions at its own ATMs. At other banks’ ATMs, the free limit is 3 transactions a month in six metro cities and 5 in non-metro locations. These limits cover both financial and non-financial transactions and may change with government policy.
Since November 1, 2025, transactions beyond the free limit at other banks’ ATMs cost ₹23 plus GST for financial transactions and ₹11 plus GST for non-financial ones. At Department of Posts ATMs, the charges are ₹10 plus GST and ₹5 plus GST, respectively.
Interest is calculated on the lowest balance held between the 10th and the last day of each month and is credited annually. If the balance is below ₹500 at the end of a financial year, a ₹50 account maintenance charge may be levied.
A POSA combines accessible savings with convenient ATM facilities. To avoid declined transactions and extra charges, check the applicable rules, monitor your daily withdrawals and free transaction count, and keep your balance above the minimum.
Disclaimer: The above information is based on the Department of Posts' published rules and available guidelines as of 9 November 2026. ATM charges and operating conditions may change. Account holders should verify the latest applicable charges and withdrawal rules with India Post before making transactions.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.