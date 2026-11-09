Post Office ATM withdrawal limit: ₹25,000 a day, free transactions and charges

A Post Office Savings Account (POSA) gives holders convenient access to their savings through ATM, internet and mobile banking. But customers who use a POSA ATM card should keep track of withdrawal limits, the minimum balance requirement and transaction charges.

Understanding these rules makes it easier to plan expenses and avoid declined transactions and extra charges.

ATM withdrawal limit and minimum balance As of 9 November 2026, the Department of Posts allows eligible POSA holders to withdraw up to ₹25,000 a day from ATMs, subject to a maximum of ₹10,000 per transaction. Account holders must also make sure withdrawals do not reduce the balance below the ₹500 minimum. Transactions that exceed the available balance, the per-transaction limit or the daily cap may be declined.

Post Office ATM withdrawal limits and charges The Department of Posts offers 5 free financial and non-financial transactions at its own ATMs. At other banks’ ATMs, the free limit is 3 transactions a month in six metro cities and 5 in non-metro locations. These limits cover both financial and non-financial transactions and may change with government policy.

Since November 1, 2025, transactions beyond the free limit at other banks’ ATMs cost ₹23 plus GST for financial transactions and ₹11 plus GST for non-financial ones. At Department of Posts ATMs, the charges are ₹10 plus GST and ₹5 plus GST, respectively.

View full Image View full Image Note: The features discussed above are illustrative in nature. For complete details, refer to the official sources and government notifications.

Interest and maintenance charge Interest is calculated on the lowest balance held between the 10th and the last day of each month and is credited annually. If the balance is below ₹500 at the end of a financial year, a ₹50 account maintenance charge may be levied.

A POSA combines accessible savings with convenient ATM facilities. To avoid declined transactions and extra charges, check the applicable rules, monitor your daily withdrawals and free transaction count, and keep your balance above the minimum.