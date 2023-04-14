Post Office time deposit vs SBI fixed deposit: In a bid to attract fresh depositors, several banks have increased their deposit rates after RBI rate hike. The central bank has hiked the repo rate by 250 bps since May 2022, and decided to press the pause button this month after six repo rate hikes in a row.

From an average of 5 per cent, around 10 months ago, FD rates have surged to more than 7 per cent. Apart from the banks, Post Office Time Deposits are also considered a safe option for FDs. Post Office Time Deposits sees a quarterly revision of rates.

Post Office FD interest rates with effect from 1 April 2023

Post office term deposits, which were fetching lesser returns than bank FDs in the recent past, have again become competitive with the government effecting three back-to-back increases in interest rates on small savings schemes.

The return on post office time deposits of two years under the small savings schemes is 6.9 per cent, the same as offered by most banks on deposits of similar maturity. The rate on POTD of three years increased to 7 per cent from 5.5 per cent.

As regards the small savings instruments (SSIs), the government has increased the interest rates by 10-70 bps for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

1 year -6.8%

2 year-6.9%

3 year- 7.0​%

5 year- 7.5 %

SBI fixed deposits interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 3% to 7.1% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. The interest rate offered by India's largest lender State Bank of India on deposits of one year to less than two years is 6.8 per cent. SBI's interest rate on deposit of two years to less than three years is 7 per cent. These rates are effective from 15 February 2023.

7 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 179 days - 4.5%

180 days to 210 days - 5.25%

211 days to less than 1 year - 5.75%

1 year to less than 2 years - 6.8%

400 Days (AMRIT KALASH)-7.10%

2 years to less than 3 years - 7.00%

3 years to less than 5 years - 6.5%

5 years and up to 10 years - 6.5%