Post office FD vs SBI fixed deposit: Where to invest your money?

SBI fixed deposits interest rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 3% to 7.1% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. The interest rate offered by India's largest lender State Bank of India on deposits of one year to less than two years is 6.8 per cent. SBI's interest rate on deposit of two years to less than three years is 7 per cent. These rates are effective from 15 February 2023.