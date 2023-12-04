Post office fixed deposits: Government revises premature withdrawal rules. Details here
Recently, the finance ministry updated the regulations for post office time deposits. A significant alteration in the rules is that a five-year post office fixed deposit cannot be withdrawn prematurely until it completes four years from the date of deposit.
The finance ministry updated the regulations concerning early withdrawals from post office fixed deposits, commonly referred to as post office time deposits, through a notification issued on November 7, 2023.
