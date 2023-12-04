Post office fixed deposits: Government revises premature withdrawal rules. Details here

Under the recent guidelines, a post office fixed deposit (FD) with a five-year term initiated on or after November 10, 2023, cannot be prematurely terminated until four years have elapsed from the FDs' commencement. The prior regulations apply to FDs established before November 10, 2023, allowing for premature withdrawal under the previous terms. While investors may find the imposition of a lock-in period clause disconcerting, it is intended to deter impulsive redemption of investment deposits for trivial reasons, thereby benefiting many investors in the long run.