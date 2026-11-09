Post Office MIS: Can you invest ₹15 lakh? 5 rules and ₹9,250 monthly income

Looking for steady, predictable returns amid geopolitical volatility? Small savings schemes are a popular option. One of them, the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), offers fixed returns without exposure to stock market fluctuations. Before putting ₹15 lakh into it, though, you need to understand its investment limits, joint account rules, interest payouts and premature withdrawal conditions.

The Post Office MIS currently offers 7.4% annual interest, paid monthly. The rate in force when you open an account stays fixed for its entire 5-year tenure. The minimum deposit is ₹1,000, in multiples of ₹1,000.

Can an investor deposit ₹ 15 lakh in Post Office MIS? Yes, but only through a joint account. A single-holder account is capped at ₹9 lakh, while a joint account, which can have up to three adults, can hold up to ₹15 lakh. Opening multiple individual accounts does not circumvent the cap.

At 7.4%, a joint deposit of ₹15 lakh would earn ₹1,11,000 a year, or ₹9,250 a month. Over five years, total interest comes to ₹5.55 lakh, and the principal is returned at maturity.

5 rules to know before investing ₹ 15 lakh 1. Understand the investment ceiling: The ₹15 lakh limit applies to joint accounts only. Joint holders have equal shares, and each person’s combined share across all their MIS accounts must stay within ₹9 lakh.

2. Avoid opening multiple accounts to bypass limits: Splitting a deposit across several accounts does not raise the ceiling. The cap is per person, not per account.

3. Remember the five-year lock-in: The account matures after five years. Premature closure is not allowed in the first year, and later withdrawals attract deductions.

4. Check withdrawal penalties: Closing the account after one year but before three years means a 2% deduction from the deposit. After three years but before maturity, the deduction is 1%. These rules can change with government policy.

5. Factor in taxation: Monthly interest is taxed at your income tax slab rate, and MIS deposits do not qualify for Section 80C deductions under the old tax regime. Don’t judge the scheme by the headline rate alone.

What investors should not overlook while opting for this scheme is its core objective. This scheme is designed to provide investors with a regular flow of income. This is not primarily focused on capital appreciation. The monthly interest does not earn additional interest if left unclaimed.

Before depositing, assess your monthly income needs, current finances, long-term goals and tax liability, and whether you can keep the principal locked in for five years. The scheme suits people who want predictable, hassle-free income, but weigh its withdrawal restrictions and tax implications first. A certified financial advisor can help you align the investment with your goals.