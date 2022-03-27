The interest amount in Post Office's Monthly Income Scheme (MIS), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Post Office Term Deposit (TD) schemes will no longer be available in cash from April 1, 2022.

Department of Post said in a circular, with effect from April 1, 2022, post offices will stop paying interest on Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts in cash. “The interest will only be credited only in account holder’s post office savings account or bank account. In case the account holder is not able to link his/her savings account with Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts accounts, the outstanding interest should be paid only through credit in post office savings account or by cheque," it said.

The Department of Post said that some Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit account holders have not linked their savings account (Post Office savings account or bank account) for credit of their monthly/quarterly/yearly interest.

“The interest due in these Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts are left unpaid in sundry office account. Further, it has been observed that many term account holders are not aware of annual interest payment of TD Accounts," the circular said.

The circular further noted, “for better control over Post Office Savings Bank operations, promotion of digital transactions, prevention of money laundering activities and as a preventive measure to avoid frauds, the competent authority has decided for mandatory linking of either post office savings account or bank account for crediting of interest payment of Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts."

It is important to note that undrawn interest of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts do not earn any interest. But the interest, if credited in savings account, will earn additional interest The department of Post has urged Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts account holders to link their savings account (either Post Office Savings Account or Bank account) for interest payment.

Additionally, for the purpose of withdrawal of interest, filling up of multiple withdrawal forms for each Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit account can be avoided. Depositors can also avail the facility of automatic credit of interest amount from their Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts through Post Office Savings Account to recurring deposit accounts.

