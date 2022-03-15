This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The idea behind linking MIS accounts with PO Savings or Bank accounts is to ensure that citizens can extra interest income, strengthen digital drive, and tackle money laundering.
Failure to link the two accounts by March 31, 2022, could lead to interest earned to credit in the sundry office.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Linking your National Savings Monthly Income Account(MIS) account with PO Savings or bank account has been made mandatory. MIS is one of the many post office savings schemes that give a fixed rate of returns and can be opened with a minimum of Rs1000. From April 01 of this year, the government will be crediting interest rates on MIS accounts only if they are linked with PO Savings or bank accounts. Failure to link the two accounts by March 31, 2022, could lead to interest earned to credit in the sundry office.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Linking your National Savings Monthly Income Account(MIS) account with PO Savings or bank account has been made mandatory. MIS is one of the many post office savings schemes that give a fixed rate of returns and can be opened with a minimum of Rs1000. From April 01 of this year, the government will be crediting interest rates on MIS accounts only if they are linked with PO Savings or bank accounts. Failure to link the two accounts by March 31, 2022, could lead to interest earned to credit in the sundry office.
The idea behind linking MIS accounts with PO Savings or Bank accounts is to ensure that citizens can extra interest income, strengthen digital drive, and tackle money laundering.
It was noted that some MIS account holders have not linked their accounts with PO Savings or bank accounts for the credit of their monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual interest - and that resulted in interest due on this account being left unpaid and credited back to the sundry office. Many depositors are not aware but undrawn interest will earn any interest. Simply put, if you link your MIS account with PO Savings or Bank account then you are eligible for earning additional interest on all the interests that are not withdrawn from his or her MIS account.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Not just that, if an MIS account is linked with PO Savings or Bank account then depositors can withdraw due to interest without the need to visit the post office, and the proceeds can be utilized through various electronic means. Among other benefits are - filing up of multiple withdrawal forms for each MIS account can be avoided and depositors can avail the facility of automatic credit of interest amount from their MIS account via PO Savings Account to RD accounts.
In a statement, the Centre said, "to have better control over POSB operations, promotion of digital transactions, prevention of money laundering activities and as a preventive measure to avoid frauds, the competent authority has decided for mandatory linking of either PO Savings Account or Bank Account for crediting of interest payment of MIS/SCSS/TD Accounts."
Following this, the government has issued a host of guidelines with effect from March 03, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It has been decided that CEPT, Chennai will provide a list of those active MIS accounts not linked with a savings account (either PO Savings Account or Bank Account) to all the Circles and CPC (CBS). Later, Circles will organize a special drive to link savings accounts with MIS accounts for interest payment either by issuing a request letter or contacting those account holders.
In case of linking PO Savings account, then an MIS account holder will have to submit SB-83 Form while linking with a bank account would require the filing of ECS-1 Form. In both the forms, an account holder should submit passbooks for such an endorsement at the post office concerned. Necessary remarks should be made in the MIS passbook on the last page of the passbook with signature and stamp.
Furthermore, IPPB has been directed to devise a similar foolproof system to facilitate its customers avail interest credit from MIS accounts into their IPPB Savings Account, and inform the Department so that the same will be informed to all concerned.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In case, an MIS account holder fails to link PO Savings or Bank account up to March 31, 2022, then the interest you earned will be credited in sundry office accounts and the outstanding amount will only be paid through credit in PO Savings Account or by Cheque. No cash payment of interest will be allowed from the sundry office account with effect from April 01, 2022.
MIS account is a savings scheme that gives a 6.6% rate of interest per annum payable monthly. The minimum investment limit is Rs1,000 and can be extended to a maximum of Rs4.5 lakh. A person can opt for MIS either individually on jointly. A minor above 10 years can open the account in his or her name, however, below that age group the account can be opened by a guardian or parent.
If MIS is opened jointly, then all the joint holders shall have an equal share in the investment. Further, for the calculation of the share of an individual in a joint account, each joint holder has an equal share in each joint account.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Noteworthy, in MIS, interest is payable on completion of a month from the date of opening and so on till maturity. Withdrawing deposits from the account is not allowed before the expiry of 1 year from the date of deposits. Also, if an account is closed after 1 year and before 3 years - a deduction equal to 2% from the principal amount will be deducted. However, if an account is closed after 3 years and before 5 years, then the deduction is equal to 1% of the principal amount.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!