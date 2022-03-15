It was noted that some MIS account holders have not linked their accounts with PO Savings or bank accounts for the credit of their monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and annual interest - and that resulted in interest due on this account being left unpaid and credited back to the sundry office. Many depositors are not aware but undrawn interest will earn any interest. Simply put, if you link your MIS account with PO Savings or Bank account then you are eligible for earning additional interest on all the interests that are not withdrawn from his or her MIS account.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}