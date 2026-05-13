Post Office Monthly Income Scheme 2026: ₹9 lakh investment earns ₹66,600 yearly, full maturity details

If you are a conservative investor worried about ongoing geopolitical tensions and market volatility, the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) could be worth considering. Backed by the Government of India, the scheme is designed to offer a steady monthly income along with capital safety, making it a preferred choice for retirees and risk-averse investors.

The scheme has gained attention at a time when global uncertainty, including tensions between the US and Iran, has triggered fluctuations in oil prices, commodities and equity markets worldwide. In such conditions, many investors look for stable, predictable investment options rather than taking on market-linked risks.

As of 13 May 2026, the Government of India has kept the Post Office MIS interest rate unchanged at 7.4% per annum for the April to June 2026 quarter, according to the latest small savings scheme rates notified by the Finance Ministry.

Here’s a closer look at the key features of the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme in 2026.

Feature Details Scheme Name Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) Interest Rate 7.4% p.a. Interest Payout Monthly Tenure 5 years Minimum Deposit ₹ 1,000 Maximum Deposit (Single) ₹ 9 lakh Maximum Deposit (Joint) ₹ 15 lakh Risk Level Government-backed, low risk Tax Benefit No Section 80C benefit Tax on Interest Fully taxable Premature Withdrawal Allowed after 1 year with a penalty

Note: The features discussed above are taken from official sources. For updated terms and conditions, refer to the official website.

Monthly income on ₹ 9 Lakh investment in POMIS

Investment Amount Interest Rate Annual Interest Monthly Income ₹ 9,00,000 7.4% p.a. ₹ 66,600 ₹ 5,550

If any individual investor allocates ₹9 lakh to this scheme, they will receive about ₹5,550 per month for 5 years. The principal will then be returned to the investor upon scheme maturity.

Hence, this scheme is ideal for investors seeking a predictable monthly cash flow without exposure to equity market volatility. Still, since interest earned is taxable, investors should also factor in post-tax returns and other associated factors before making investment decisions.

Furthermore, it is important to note that taking guidance from a certified financial advisor is essential before developing any investment plan, ensuring that investment decisions are always guided by professionals. To check the latest interest rates on the savings scheme, you can visit here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Post Office MIS 2026 1. What is the POMIS interest rate in 2026? 1. Currently, the scheme offers 7.4% annual interest rate.

2. How much monthly income will ₹ 9 lakh generate? 2. It will generate about ₹5,550 per month.

3. What is the maximum investment limit in POMIS? 3. ₹9 lakh for single and ₹15 lakh for joint accounts.

4. What is the tenure of POMIS? 4. 5 years.

5. Is POMIS a safe investment option? 5. Yes, it is government-backed and low risk. Still, a discussion with a certified financial expert is a must.

6. Is the interest earned taxable? 6. Yes.

7. Can investors withdraw money before maturity? 7. Yes, premature withdrawal is permitted with penalties after one year.

8. Does POMIS offer Section 80C tax benefits? 8. No, this scheme doesn’t provide 80C deductions.

9. Who should invest in POMIS? 9. This is a suitable scheme for conservative investors and retirees who are aiming for stability in income.

10. Will the principal amount be returned after maturity? 10. Yes, it will be returned after 5 years once the scheme matures.