Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: Interest rate, other details you should know

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is one of the most popular risk-free post office saving schemes where an investor can invest with a minimum deposit of ₹1,000. Middle and low income group investors can look at this Post Office MIS scheme as tax-saving option as well because one can claim income tax exemption under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act on one's investment in this scheme. It has a lock-in period of 5 years and Post Office Monthly Income Scheme interest rate will remain unchanged throughout the investment period. Means, return on Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is guaranteed and an investor would get return on one's money as per the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme interest rate at the time of investment.

