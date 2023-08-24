Post office RD vs SBI RD: Which offers the best recurring deposit interest rates?1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Recurring deposits (RD) popular for fixed-income investors with maturities from 1 to 10 years. SBI and Post Office offer RD with interest rates below inflation rate
Recurring deposits (RD) are among the most popular options for fixed-income investors. Similar to mutual fund SIPs, these deposits allow an investor to make monthly contributions Recurring deposits have maturities of between one year and ten years. Apart from banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank HDFC Bank, even the post office offers RD.