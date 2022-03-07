Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Post office saving schemes alert: MIS, SCSS and FD account holders must do this

Post office saving schemes: Interest credited to a savings account earns additional interest if it is not withdrawn directly from an MIS/SCSS/TD account.
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Post office saving schemes: The government has made it mandatory for the use of a savings account for the credit of monthly, quarterly, yearly interest in case of MIS, SCSS, Time Deposit

The government has made it mandatory for the use of a savings account for the credit of monthly, quarterly, yearly interest in case of MIS, SCSS, Time Deposit. So if you are withdrawing interest income earned on post office Monthly Income Account (MIS), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Time Deposit accounts in the form of cash, you will not be able to do so from April 1, 2022.

According to the latest circular by the Department of Post, “Interest on MIS/SCSS/TD accounts will be credited only in account holder’s PO Savings Account or Bank Account with effect from 01.04.2022. In case an account holder is not able to link his/her Savings Account with MIS/SCSS/TD accounts up to 31.03.2022 and interest is credited in MIS/SCSS/TD sundry office accounts, the outstanding interest should be paid only through credit in PO Savings Account or by Cheque. Interest payment in cash shall not be allowed from MIS/SCSS/TD sundry office account w.e.f. 01.04.2022."

Benefits of linking your savings account to MIS, TD, SCSS

a) Interest credited to a savings account earns additional interest if it is not withdrawn directly from an MIS/SCSS/TD account.

b) Depositors can withdraw their interest without having to visit a post office and can use it in a variety of ways, including electronic means.

c) Avoiding the need to fill out multiple withdrawal forms for each MIS/SCSS/TD account.

d) Depositors may avail the facility of automatic credit of interest amount from their MIS/SCSS/TD accounts through PO Savings Account to RD accounts.

 

 

 

