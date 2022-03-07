Post office saving schemes alert: MIS, SCSS and FD account holders must do this

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Post office saving schemes: The government has made it mandatory for the use of a savings account for the credit of monthly, quarterly, yearly interest in case of MIS, SCSS, Time Deposit
The government has made it mandatory for the use of a savings account for the credit of monthly, quarterly, yearly interest in case of MIS, SCSS, Time Deposit. So if you are withdrawing interest income earned on post office Monthly Income Account (MIS), Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Time Deposit accounts in the form of cash, you will not be able to do so from April 1, 2022.
According to the latest circular by the Department of Post, “Interest on MIS/SCSS/TD accounts will be credited only in account holder’s PO Savings Account or Bank Account with effect from 01.04.2022. In case an account holder is not able to link his/her Savings Account with MIS/SCSS/TD accounts up to 31.03.2022 and interest is credited in MIS/SCSS/TD sundry office accounts, the outstanding interest should be paid only through credit in PO Savings Account or by Cheque. Interest payment in cash shall not be allowed from MIS/SCSS/TD sundry office account w.e.f. 01.04.2022."
