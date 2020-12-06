India Post provides several deposit options for investors, commonly known as post office saving schemes. Presently, the government provides 9 post office saving schemes. These nine small saving schemes include Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Post Office Time Deposit for a 5 Year Term and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS). Besides, the post office also provides the facility of opening a savings account with a minimum deposit of ₹500. The government keeps revising the interest rates applicable to these small savings schemes from time to time.