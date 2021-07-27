Post office savings account: Interest rate, income tax rule that you should know

Post office savings account: Under Post Office Saving Schemes, one can open post office savings account but unlike bank savings account, here one can save income tax outgo up to ₹13,500 in one financial year. However, this ₹13,500 can become ₹17,000 if the post office savings account is a joint account. As per tax and investment experts, this is an additional income tax benefit that post office savings account holders can claim while filing income tax return (ITR).