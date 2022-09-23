Post Office savings accounts: Are you aware of verification rules for high value withdrawals?2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM IST
It must be noted that 4% interest is given on the Post Office Saving Scheme
Like a bank savings account, one can also open a savings account with a post office. Recently, the Department of Posts changed the cash withdrawal rules. This is applicable for high value withdrawal of ₹10,000 and above. In a circular dated 25 August, the Ministry of Communications had stated that for withdrawal of High Value Withdrawal of ₹10,000 and above in Savings Accounts at Branch Post Offices, Verification is needed.