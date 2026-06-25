Post Office savings accounts get Aadhaar e-KYC upgrade to ease deposits and withdrawals

Post Office banking is getting a digital boost with Aadhaar e-KYC transaction facilities. The new rules simplify POSA, RD and SSA deposits and withdrawals, offering paperless services, easier authentication and convenient inter-branch access for eligible customers.

Shivam Shukla
Updated25 Jun 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Aadhaar e-KYC makes Post Office banking services simpler with digital deposits and withdrawals.
Aadhaar e-KYC makes Post Office banking services simpler with digital deposits and withdrawals.(Pixabay)

The Department of Posts has recently introduced new Aadhaar-based e-KYC transaction facilities for Post Office Savings Account (POSA), Recurring Deposit (RD) and Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) holders.

The newly evolved system has been launched through the Digital Rural Enterprise Application for Mobiles (DREAM). It focuses on making branch post office services seamless, transparent and free of paperwork and excessive documentation. This order, dated 22 June, permits customers to complete select transactions using Aadhaar biometric authentication.

Let us look at the facility changes, new rules and the associated benefits individuals can derive from participating in these investments.

Aadhaar e-KYC limits and benefits for post office account holders

Facility

New limit/rule

Benefit

POSA, RD, SSA depositsUp to 50,000No pay-in slip required
POSA withdrawalsUp to 20,000No withdrawal form required
Account conversionExisting CIF to Aadhaar e-KYC CIFEasier digital authentication
Branch accessAadhaar-based inter-branch transactionsMore convenience

Key changes for account holders

Under the first phase, customers can deposit up to 50,000 into eligible accounts and withdraw up to 20,000 from POSA accounts using biometric authentication. However, this facility is only available for single accounts and does not apply to joint or minor account holders.

The objective of introducing these changes is to facilitate day-to-day use and provide a transparent experience.

Also Read | Kisan Vikas Patra: Here's how you can apply for KVP scheme at your post office

Furthermore, the department has permitted Aadhaar-authenticated inter-branch transactions. Now, with Aadhaar-linked accounts, customers can avail of services at other post office branches. Non-Aadhaar-linked accounts will continue to follow the same rules, i.e., they will remain under the existing branch-specified process.

Paper-based process continues for large transactions

For all deposits and withdrawals beyond the permitted or specified limits, post offices will continue to follow the traditional paper-based procedure. These procedures include forms and the approval process from the accounts office.

Also Read | Post office savings: Can ₹10 lakh FD and ₹10,000 RD create ₹1 crore in 20 yrs?

Finally, from 1 September, it will be mandatory for new aspirants and customers to link a mobile number via DREAM-based Aadhaar e-KYC transactions. Accounts that do not follow these guidelines and do not have a registered mobile number will not be permitted to process such transactions through the application.

Post Office SchemesPersonal FinancePost Office Savings Scheme
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