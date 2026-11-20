The Department of Posts have recently released a revised Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) Core Banking Solution (CBS) Manual. The manual aims to bring together updated rules, regulations and procedures for savings accounts, withdrawals, deposits, and account closures.

These important changes were issued under ‘SB Order No. 13/2026’ on 17 November; the new manual replaces the earlier February 2022 edition.

The primary purpose of these changes is to enhance the customer experience and make day-to-day post office savings bank transactions seamless.

Furthermore, for eligible depositors, several important rules concerning minimum balances, dormant accounts, transfer charges, premature closure, death claims and tax deduction at source (TDS) are worth understanding.

Keeping this in mind, let us look at six key post office rules that require the attention of post office account holders.

View full Image View full Image Source: POSB (CBS) Manual 2026, Part I; Part II, Appendix IX on unclaimed accounts

Do note that the revised manual has two parts. There are 22 chapters covering operational rules and regulations and 29 appendices detailing specialised procedures, including e-KYC, PAN validation, NEFT/RTGS and TDS.

Moreover, the manual incorporates and assimilates instructions only up to March 31, 2026. The applicable interest rate changes and other associated developments are notified separately every quarter by the Finance Ministry. Hence, these critical aspects should be verified through the Finance Ministry's official website and press releases.

What are the key takeaways for depositors? For depositors, the revised manual provides a clear and consolidated platform, i.e., a reference for understanding account-related procedures, claim settlement methods, and applicable charges for different processes.

Still, they should also check subsequent notifications, the latest developments, and other updates from legitimate official sources to keep themselves abreast of the situation.

Now, it should also be ensured by eligible account holders that they retain up-to-date passbooks and verify transaction entries, basic details, and other aspects on a regular basis.

Secondly, they should ensure their KYC and nominee details are up to date. These simple yet effective steps can go a long way towards preventing transaction-related discrepancies and complications, streamlining claim settlements, and ensuring smoother access to their Post Office savings.