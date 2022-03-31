Post Office savings schemes: What changes for MIS, SCSS and FD account holders from tomorrow1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
Post offices will stop paying interest for MIS, SCSS and FD account holders in cash from April 1, 2022
Beginning April 1, 2022, the interest on Post Office MIS, SCSC or term deposit will not be handed out in cash but rather in the savings accounts. The department of Post, hence, emphasised that such account holders should link their post office savings account with these accounts.
In a notification, the department said, "The interest will only be credited only in the account holder's post office savings account or bank account. In case the account holder is not able to link his/her savings account with Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts, the outstanding interest should be paid only through credit in post office savings account or by cheque."
Benefits of linking your savings account to MIS, TD, SCSS
