Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Post Office savings schemes: What changes for MIS, SCSS and FD account holders from tomorrow

Post Office savings schemes: What changes for MIS, SCSS and FD account holders from tomorrow

Beginning April 1, 2022, the interest on Post Office MIS, SCSC or term deposit will not be handed out in cash but rather in the savings accounts.
1 min read . 10:27 AM IST Livemint

Post offices will stop paying interest for MIS, SCSS and FD account holders in cash from April 1, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Beginning April 1, 2022, the interest on Post Office MIS, SCSC or term deposit will not be handed out in cash but rather in the savings accounts. The department of Post, hence, emphasised that such account holders should link their post office savings account with these accounts.

Beginning April 1, 2022, the interest on Post Office MIS, SCSC or term deposit will not be handed out in cash but rather in the savings accounts. The department of Post, hence, emphasised that such account holders should link their post office savings account with these accounts.

In a notification, the department said, "The interest will only be credited only in the account holder's post office savings account or bank account. In case the account holder is not able to link his/her savings account with Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts, the outstanding interest should be paid only through credit in post office savings account or by cheque."

In a notification, the department said, "The interest will only be credited only in the account holder's post office savings account or bank account. In case the account holder is not able to link his/her savings account with Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts, the outstanding interest should be paid only through credit in post office savings account or by cheque."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Benefits of linking your savings account to MIS, TD, SCSS

  • Interest credited to a savings account earns additional interest if it is not withdrawn directly from an MIS/SCSS/TD account.
  • Depositors can withdraw their interest without having to visit a post office and can use it in a variety of ways, including electronic means.
  • Avoiding the need to fill out multiple withdrawal forms for each MIS/SCSS/TD account.
  •  Depositors may avail of the facility of automatic credit of interest amount from their MIS/SCSS/TD accounts through PO Savings Account to RD accounts.

 

 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!