MintGenie

Post office savings: These risk-free schemes offer up to 7.5% return. Do you own any?

Sangeeta Ojha

Explore Post Office Savings Schemes that offer attractive interest rates but no Section 80C tax benefits

PPF, NSC, and SSY are some post office savings schemes that provide income tax benefits. (ANI)Premium
PPF, NSC, and SSY are some post office savings schemes that provide income tax benefits. (ANI)

In today's financial landscape, individuals often seek avenues to maximise savings while optimising tax benefits. While several investment instruments offer tax-saving advantages under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, Post Office Savings Schemes don't fall under this category. Let's delve into five such schemes provided by the Post Office that remain viable options for conservative investors despite not offering Section 80C tax-saving benefits.

These post office schemes do not come with income tax benefit

Kisan Vikas Patra

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is a prominent small savings scheme within the Post Office portfolio. Presently, it boasts an annual compounding interest rate of 7.5%. KVP does not fall within the purview of deductions provided by Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Consequently, returns from investments in Kisan Vikas Patra are subject to taxation.

Post Office Time deposits (except 5-year tenure)

Post office time deposit schemes mirror bank Fixed Deposits (FDs), providing term deposit options spanning one year to five years.

The interest rates for these deposits are as follows:

1-Year Deposit: 6.9%

2-Year Deposit: 7.0%

3-Year Deposit: 7.1%

5-Year Deposit: 7.5%

5-Year RD: 6.5%

It's worth noting that only the 5-Year Deposit offers tax benefits, while the others do not qualify for such benefits.

Small savings schemes: 13 schemes offer assured returns to investors up to 8.2 percent per annum

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) is a secure and lucrative option, providing a steady income with an annual interest rate of 7.4%. Notably, investments in POMIS don't qualify for Section 80C benefits, and TDS is not applicable.

Mahila Samaan Savings Scheme

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a program aimed at encouraging women and girls to save and invest. Introduced in the Budget of 2023, it offers an annual interest rate of 7.5 percent. However, the interest earned through this scheme is subject to taxation and does not qualify for tax exemptions.

These post office savings schemes offer income tax benefits

Public Provident Fund (PPF), 5-year post office deposit scheme, National Savings Certificate (NSC), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) are five post office savings schemes that provide income tax benefits.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, business and banking.
Published: 30 May 2024, 11:56 AM IST
