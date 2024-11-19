Post office schemes: 8 financial instruments offer assured return up to 8.2%

Public Provident Fund has been offering an interest of 7.1 percent per annum with effect from Jan 1, 2024. The minimum investment one can make is 500 while the maximum is 1.5 lakh in a financial year.

MintGenie Team
Published19 Nov 2024, 03:25 PM IST
All financial instruments of small savings schemes are safe and secure. And therefore offer assured returns to investors.
All financial instruments of small savings schemes are safe and secure. And therefore offer assured returns to investors.

Are you a conservative investor who is looking to invest in some safe financial instrument? If the answer is 'yes' then you can, among other instruments, invest in a fixed deposit. Besides FD, one can also explore the prospect of investing in small savings instruments, or post office savings schemes.

These schemes include PPF (public provident fund), monthly income account, senior citizens savings scheme, post office savings account, National Savings Certificate (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA).

All of these financial instruments are safe and secure, therefore offer assured returns to investors. 

Although interest income that investors stand to earn on these instruments is somewhat closer to what FDs offer, these instruments also give income tax exemption up to 1.5 lakh in a year under section 80C of I-T Act.

Let us understand more on these schemes here.

These are some of the common small savings schemes

1. Public Provident Fund: It offers an interest of 7.1 percent per annum. The minimum investment one can make is 500 and maximum is 1.5 lakh in a financial year. There are withdrawal restrictions on PPF as a subscriber can take one withdrawal during a financial year after five years excluding the year of opening account. and the amount that can be withdrawn is upto 50 percent of balance at the end of the 4th preceding year, or at the end of preceding year, whichever is lower.

2. Monthly income account: It offers an interest of 7.4 percent per annum. The minimum amount that one can invest is 1,000. The maximum investment one can invest in a monthly income account is 9 lakh in single account and 15 lakh in joint account.

Also Read | Senior citizens savings scheme collection spikes, PPF rates remain same

3. Senior Citizens savings scheme: It offers an interest of 8.2 percent per annum. There is only one deposit in the account in multiple of 1,000 not exceeding 30 lakh.

4. Post office savings account: It offers 4 percent per annum on individual/joint account. One needs a minimum of 500 for opening of account.

Financial Instrument          Annual interest (%)
PPF                       7.1
Monthly income Account               7.4
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme               8.2
Post office Savings              4
Post office Recurring            6.7
National Savings Certificate                     7.7
Kisan Vikas Patra                  7.5
Sukanya Samriddhi Account                 8.2

5. Post office recurring account: It offers an interest of 6.7 percent per annum. One can deposit a minimum of 100 and there is no maximum limit of what one can invest in this.

6. National Savings Certificate: It offers an interest of 7.7 percent per annum compounded annually. One can invest a minimum of 1,000 and there is no maximum limit.

Also Read | Interest rates of PPF, NSC, KVP, SSY, other small schemes starting April 1

7. Kisan Vikas Patra: It offers an interest of 7.5 percent per annum compounded annually. One can invest a minimum of 1,000 and there is no maximum limit.

8. Sukanya Samriddhi Account: It offers an interest of 8.2 percent per annum. One can deposit a minimum of 250 and a maximum of 1.5 lakh in a financial year.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinancePost office schemes: 8 financial instruments offer assured return up to 8.2%

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.90
    03:27 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.4 (6.41%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:27 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.65
    03:27 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.65 (-1.17%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.20
    03:27 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.04%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    206.40
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    6.2 (3.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    753.35
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    16.05 (2.18%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    658.65
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.15 (1.41%)

    Coforge share price

    8,094.15
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    86.15 (1.08%)
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,640.50
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -106.3 (-6.09%)

    Thermax share price

    4,612.95
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -255 (-5.24%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,188.00
    03:20 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -49.7 (-4.02%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,406.50
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -50.5 (-3.47%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,751.25
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    137.05 (8.49%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    429.30
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    32.95 (8.31%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,546.85
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    731.15 (8.29%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    693.35
    03:21 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    47.2 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.