Post office schemes: Check out in how many years you money will double

1] Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: In this investment scheme, post office is offering 7.4 per cent quarterly interest. Assuming this interest rate remains same for the entire investment period, the Formula 72 says that one's money will get doubled in around 9.72 yrs or 116 months. It should be noted that the interest paid in this scheme is on quarterly basis. While calculating the time it would take to double an investor's money, the interest has been assumed annually. The scheme has a maturity period of 5 years. So, to get one's money doubled, one will have to keep the money in this scheme for next five years after maturity.

