Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): Investors can earn 7.4% per annum under this scheme. There shall be only one deposit in the account in multiple of ₹1,000 maximum not exceeding ₹15 lakh. Interest is payable quarterly. Investment under this scheme qualifies for the benefit of section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. However, interest is taxable if the total interest exceeds ₹50,000 in a financial year under the scheme, and TDS at the prescribed rate will also be deducted. Notably, there will be no TDS if form 15 G/15H is submitted and accrued interest is not above the prescribed limit.