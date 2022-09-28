The Indian government decides interest rates on small savings schemes every 3 months of a financial year. In the quarter between April to June 2022, the Centre had kept the interest rates unchanged for these post office schemes. Now, the next revision is set on September 30 for the third quarter of FY23 (October to December). Small saving schemes are affordable, risk-free, and packed with guaranteed returns. They are one of the best investment options against traditional bank fixed deposits. There is a strong case for hikes in the interest rates of small saving schemes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}