Post Office vs SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs IDFC vs Axis Bank: Check SB account rates
Opening a savings account is the first step in managing your personal finances, as well as allowing you to save funds for emergencies. The deposit safety and applicable interest rates on savings accounts make it a fantastic place to save emergency funds for short-term objectives, which investors should have in their portfolios. Savings accounts seem to be the most effective for accessing money whenever you need it and from any place, giving you full influence over your finances. Savings account income is subject to taxation under the "Income from other sources" heading. As a result, interest received above ₹10,000 is only subject to taxation; however, Section 80TTA allows for a deduction of up to ₹10,000. Individuals might check out the organizations that are giving higher interest rates on savings accounts since interest rates are rising. The best financial institutions giving competitive interest rates on savings bank accounts are listed below.
SBI is providing an interest rate of 2.70 per cent p.a. on savings bank deposit accounts with balances up to Rs. 1 lakh in accordance with the applicable interest rates on savings bank deposits as of May 31, 2020. While the interest rate on deposit accounts with balances of more than Rs. 1 lakh is 2.70 per cent.
The rate of interest for savings bank deposit accounts has been updated by HDFC Bank as of April 6, 2022. The bank is now giving an interest rate of 3.0 per cent on savings account balances under 50 lakh rupees, and a rate of 3.50 per cent on balances over 50 lakh rupees. The bank will determine your savings bank interest based on the daily balances and pay it to you on a quarterly basis.
The effective interest rate for savings accounts has been updated by ICICI Bank with effect from June 4, 2020. Savings bank account interest is calculated on the basis of the daily closing balance in the account and the interest is paid on a quarterly basis. The interest rate for savings account holders is 3.00 per cent for balances at the end of the day that is below Rs. 50 lakhs and 3.50 per cent for balances that are above Rs. 50 lakhs.
The amount that is kept in the account will determine the interest rate and at Axis Bank, it now fluctuates between 3 and 3.5 per cent, and these rates take effect on June 1st, 2022. A savings account's interest rate is calculated daily and credited to the account by the bank once every three months. The interest rate offered on savings account balances under Rs. 50 lacs is 3 per cent per annum and the interest rate that applies to balances between Rs. 50 lacs and less than Rs. 800 crores is 3.50 per cent per annum.
Savings account interest rates are in effect at IDFC First Bank as of June 1, 2022. The interest rate on savings account balances up to Rs. 10 lac is 4 per cent, while the interest rate offered on balances between Rs. 10 lac and Rs. 10 Cr is 6 per cent, which is the highest. Interest is paid at a rate of 4.50 per cent on balances between ₹100 Cr and ₹200 Cr in savings accounts and at a rate of 5.00 per cent on balances between ₹10 Cr and ₹100 Cr.
For individual or joint accounts, the current interest rate on Post Office Savings Accounts (SB) is 4.0 per cent annually for the third quarter of 2022. Interest will be credited to accounts at the conclusion of each fiscal year at the interest rate set by the Ministry of Finance. The account may only be started by an individual as a single account, and it must be opened with a minimum of Rs. 500. Only one account can well be established in the name of a minor, individual above the age of 10, or a person of unsound mind and a nomination must be made at the time the account is opened by the individual.