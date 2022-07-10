Post Office vs SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs IDFC vs Axis Bank: Check SB account rates

Opening a savings account is the first step in managing your personal finances, as well as allowing you to save funds for emergencies. The deposit safety and applicable interest rates on savings accounts make it a fantastic place to save emergency funds for short-term objectives, which investors should have in their portfolios. Savings accounts seem to be the most effective for accessing money whenever you need it and from any place, giving you full influence over your finances. Savings account income is subject to taxation under the "Income from other sources" heading. As a result, interest received above ₹10,000 is only subject to taxation; however, Section 80TTA allows for a deduction of up to ₹10,000. Individuals might check out the organizations that are giving higher interest rates on savings accounts since interest rates are rising. The best financial institutions giving competitive interest rates on savings bank accounts are listed below.

