Post offices will stop paying interest on these accounts in cash from 1st April

With effect from April 1, 2022, post offices will stop paying interest on Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts in cash, Department of Post said in a circular. The interest will only be credited only in account holder’s post office savings account or bank account. In case the account holder is not able to link his/her savings account with Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Monthly Income Scheme and Term Deposit accounts accounts, the outstanding interest should be paid only through credit in post office savings account or by cheque.

