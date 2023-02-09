Post-budget, here are the products that investors need to focus on now

I get many queries from high net worth individuals (HNIs) in their 40s on capital guaranteed insurance plans as some of these plans promise 7-8% annual payout. The thing that investors do not realize is that this payout is not immediate but after a period of 10-20- years. Further, returns are promised on the sum assured and not the premium paid. All these lead to actual returns being very low. Investors are not conversant with the right way to calculate actual returns (i.e. XIRR) and do not read the fine print. HNIs are also drawn to products like market linked debentures (MLD) with an exclusivity tag and due to their more predictable returns on equity structures.