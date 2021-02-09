Post-budget tax math: Should you shift from EPF to NPS now?

NPS has scored in terms of returns over EPF in the past few years, but it’s returns are not as risk-free as EPF’s, but they are competitive in terms of tax efficiency now. They both get tax deduction at the contribution stage (EPF up to ₹1.5 lakh and NPS up to ₹2 lakh); interest accumulation is tax-free for both; but there is a minor difference at the withdrawal stage. While the entire EPF corpus is tax-free until FY20 (which will now change once the budget proposal is implemented in FY21), only 60% of the NPS corpus is tax-free. The remaining 40% mandatorily goes into buying an annuity which is taxable.

