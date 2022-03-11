‘Post-correction, price value gap for banks is favourable’

We believe that some of the new-age companies could create wealth in the long-term depending on the strength of the business model, competitive positioning, and execution. These businesses need to be looked at from a long-term lens, as they are still in the investment phase. As regards our exposure, it is calibrated and risk-adjusted at about 1-1.5% of AUM spread across a few names. For us, any business (new tech or old economy), our decision to buy, hold or sell will be driven by regular and dispassionate assessment of long-term assumptions. If there is something wrong in terms of our assessment or the business itself not doing well or a combination of both, we would take a call accordingly. For now, while stocks have corrected, the underlying markers for business stability are intact.