Post-covid housing prices surge, sales swell in the second quarter of FY234 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 09:28 PM IST
- Recovering demand and rising prices bring housing market back to pre-covid levels
India’s housing sector has seen a sharp revival in demand and supply on the back of buoyant consumer sentiments and has caught up to its pre-pandemic levels this fiscal. The resilient show of the sector was contrary to traditional economic belief, as housing prices and sales rose in tandem during this period.