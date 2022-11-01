Post-covid housing prices surge, sales swell in the second quarter of FY23

Sales numbers jumped by around 10% in the current quarter. We recorded y-o-y increase in sales for Q2 2023 at about 76%, compared to 26% in the same quarter last year. This rise stems from a low-base effect and positive consumer sentiment regarding property investments. The positive sentiment that contributed to the resumption of housing demand could be attributed to many factors. Like in the US and many other markets, housing demand has gone through the roof. India may be reflecting a similar trend.