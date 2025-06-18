Planning post-grad abroad? Put strategy over sentiment to make the right choice.
Anil Poste 4 min read 18 Jun 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Summary
Whether you’re aiming for a STEM degree in the US or a management course in Germany, understanding the total cost of education and your potential return on investment is essential for making a smart financial and academic choice.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For thousands of Indian students considering postgraduate (PG) education abroad, the dream often comes with a hefty price tag and a complicated set of decisions.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story