Power of compounding: First crore takes time, then your money blooms; how your lump sum and SIP investment jump ahead

Your first crore can feel like a distant dream. But once your investment grows, the next crore can arrive much faster. A simple example shows how this happens.

Example 1: Lump sum investment Suppose you invest ₹30 lakh as a lump sum for 30 years. This means investing the entire amountat the beginning. You add nothing further and make no withdrawals throughout this period. Assume the investment earns 10% annually, with all gains remaining invested.

After the first year, your ₹30 lakh becomes ₹33 lakh. You have earned ₹3 lakh. The following year, returns apply to ₹33 lakh, including your earlier earnings. Your investment now grows by ₹3.30 lakh, reaching ₹36.30 lakh.

This is compounding: your money earns returns, and those returns, in turn, earn returns. Each year's growth adds to the amount working for you.

However, the early years require patience. After 10 years, your investment reaches around ₹77.81 lakh. After 12 years, it stands at approximately ₹94.15 lakh. It finally crosses ₹1 crore after 13 years, reaching about ₹1.04 crore.

That first milestone takes time because growth begins on a smaller amount. Also, this example starts with ₹30 lakh already available. The time needed to save that starting amount comes separately.

There is nothing magical about crossing ₹1 crore. Compounding has been working since the first year. Its effect simply becomes more noticeable as your investment grows.

View full Image View full Image The power of compounding in lump sum investment ( AI image )

Now comes the interesting part. After 20 years, the same investment reaches approximately ₹2.02 crore. The first crore took 13 years while the second milestone arrives 7 years later.

At the end of Year 25, the investment crosses ₹3 crore. It crosses ₹4 crore after 28 years and ₹5 crore after 30 years. The gaps between these milestones become shorter under the assumed steady return.

The reason is simple: the same percentage produces larger gains on larger amounts. A 10% return on ₹30 lakh gives you ₹3 lakh. On ₹1 crore, it gives you ₹10 lakh. On ₹4 crore, it produces ₹40 lakh.

By year 30, your original ₹30 lakh grows to around ₹5.23 crore. About ₹4.93 crore represents growth, without any additional investment.

Consider the final year alone. Your investment grows from around ₹4.76 crore to ₹5.23 crore. That adds around ₹47.59 lakh, exceeding your entire original investment.

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Example 2: Monthly investment (SIP) You do not need ₹30 lakh upfront to start this compounding journey. Regular monthly investments, or an SIP, can also build a sizable amount over time. However, reaching that first crore requires patience and consistent contributions.

Suppose you invest ₹30,000 every month for 30 years. Your monthly contribution remains unchanged throughout this period. You withdraw nothing and leave all returns invested.

The calculation assumes a 10% annual rate, compounded monthly. Under this assumption, your investment reaches around ₹6.84 crore after 30 years. Your total contributions amount to ₹1.08 crore. The remaining ₹5.76 crore represents investment growth.

But this journey starts slowly. After 10 years, you have contributed ₹36 lakh. Your investment stands at approximately ₹61.97 lakh, including returns.

After 13 years, your contributions reach ₹46.80 lakh. Your investment has grown to around ₹96.18 lakh. You are close to becoming a crorepati, but have not crossed that milestone.

The first crore arrives after approximately 13 years and 4 months. By then, your contributions total ₹48 lakh. The remaining amount comes from growth under the assumed return.

View full Image View full Image The power of compounding in SIP investment ( AI image )

Two things are working together throughout this journey. Fresh monthly investments keep increasing the money you put in. Meanwhile, earlier investments and their accumulated returns continue growing.

This second effect is compounding. Your returns remain invested and can continue to generate returns. The longer this continues, the larger its contribution can become.

Once your investment crosses ₹1 crore, subsequent milestones arrive faster. Under these assumptions, ₹2 crore arrives after about 18 years and 10 months. That means the second crore takes around 5 years and 6 months.

The ₹3 crore milestone follows after 22 years and 5 months. Reaching ₹4 crore takes about 25 years from the beginning. The investment crosses ₹5 crore after 27 years and 1 month. It crosses ₹6 crore after around 28 years and 10 months.

These milestones include both your continuing contributions and investment growth. Your monthly investment remains ₹30,000 throughout. The faster progress comes mainly from returns acting on an increasingly larger amount.

The final year makes this easier to understand. After 29 years, the investment stands at approximately ₹6.16 crore. After 30 years, it reaches approximately ₹6.84 crore.

That final year adds around ₹68.26 lakh to your investment value. Of this increase, ₹3.60 lakh comes from your monthly contributions. Approximately ₹64.66 lakh comes from investment growth.