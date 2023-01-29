Power of compounding: How Rule 72 and Rule 114 can double and triple your money?

When it comes to making decisions regarding their personal finances, investors should be aware of the power of compounding because it allows your earnings to increase over time as your investments ramp up because the instrument supported by the power of compounding reinvests the earned interest back into the principal amount resulting to grow your portfolio exponentially over time. The Rules of 72 and 114 play a crucial part in determining personal financial decisions when it comes to the power of compounding since they enable investors to determine how long it will take to double or triple their money at a particular rate of return or interest rate. Since these two methods make it easier to predict how quickly your money will grow, investors may plan and manage their personal financial dealings effectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}