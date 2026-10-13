PPF account declared irregular after 12 years: What happens to your interest? High Court ruling explained

A Public Provident Fund (PPF) account being declared irregular does not automatically mean that a depositor must forfeit all interest. In a case involving an account opened in the name of a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), the Karnataka High Court ruled that postal authorities could not deny interest after accepting deposits for 12 years when the irregularity arose from their own failure to follow the rules.

The ruling is relevant to savers whose accounts have been allowed to operate by the authorities before being declared irregular. However, it does not mean that interest must be paid on every irregular PPF account. The outcome depends on the circumstances of the case and the applicable rules.

What happened in the PPF account case? The Karnataka High Court ruling dated 31 March 2023 in K. Shankarlal v. The Postmaster HSG I, Malleshwaram Post Office and others, Writ Petition No. 2042 of 2023, concerned a depositor who opened a PPF account in the name of his HUF despite a rule change that had discontinued such accounts.

The depositor opened the account on 3 September 2009 through an agent at the Malleswaram Post Office in Bengaluru. He intended to build savings for his daughter's marriage. The PPF Scheme had been amended on 13 May 2005 to discontinue the opening of accounts in the name of HUFs.

Despite the amendment, the postal authorities allowed the account to operate for 12 years. When they subsequently discovered the irregularity, they informed the depositor in September 2021 that the account would be closed without interest.

The depositor challenged the decision, arguing that he had invested in good faith and that the authorities had neither informed him of the rule change nor objected to the account during the years they accepted his deposits. The postal authorities argued that the account was irregular under the amended scheme and that interest was therefore not payable.

Why did the court rule in favour of the depositor? The court held that the postal authorities could not accept deposits into an account for 12 years and then penalise the depositor by denying interest because of an irregularity they had permitted.

It observed that the authorities were expected to know the rules governing the PPF scheme. Having allowed the account to operate for years, they could not shift the entire responsibility to the depositor.

The court also relied on the Supreme Court's decision in Bhagwati Vanaspati Traders v. Senior Superintendent of Post Offices. The Supreme Court had held, in the context of an irregularly issued National Savings Certificate, that an irregularity did not necessarily justify denying all interest when the defect could be corrected.

The Karnataka High Court considered the postal authorities' decision unfair and inconsistent with the standards expected of the State under Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.

It set aside the communications denying interest and directed the authorities to pay interest on the deposits at the rates applicable under the PPF scheme for the relevant period and close the account on maturity or in accordance with the scheme's terms.

What does this mean for PPF investors? The ruling does not establish that every irregular PPF account is automatically entitled to the full interest applicable to a regular account. It addresses a specific situation in which the authorities themselves permitted an irregular account to operate for years before taking action.

The distinction matters because PPF rules can restrict interest on certain irregular accounts or deposits. In a separate case involving deposits beyond the permitted annual limit, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held that excess deposits were not entitled to interest, while the eligible deposits remained entitled to interest under the scheme.