PPF account holder moving abroad can continue investing without this benefit

Speaking on the extension benefit for PPF account holders, whose citizenship status changes before maturity; Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said, "A PPF account holder moving to abroad is allowed to continue investing up to ₹1.5 lakh in single financial year but he or she won't be allowed to extend one's PPF account after the maturity. However, if the PPF account holders again comes back and becomes Indian citizen before the end of PPF account maturity, in that case he or she would be allowed to extend one's PPF account. In fact, if a PPF account holder has extended PPF account and then its citizenship changes from an Indian to an NRI, then in that case too, the PPF account holder can continue investing till the maturity period of the PPF account."